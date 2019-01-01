QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Multi-Utilities
CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in six states serving approximately 4 million customers. After selling its midstream investment, CenterPoint will become a fully regulated utility.

CenterPoint Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CenterPoint Energy (CNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CenterPoint Energy's (CNP) competitors?

A

Other companies in CenterPoint Energy’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Avista (NYSE:AVA).

Q

What is the target price for CenterPoint Energy (CNP) stock?

A

The latest price target for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting CNP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.13% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)?

A

The stock price for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) is $26.82 last updated Today at 3:31:06 PM.

Q

Does CenterPoint Energy (CNP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) reporting earnings?

A

CenterPoint Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CenterPoint Energy (CNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CenterPoint Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does CenterPoint Energy (CNP) operate in?

A

CenterPoint Energy is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.