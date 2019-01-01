QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/108.8K
Div / Yield
1.44/1.87%
52 Wk
53.77 - 79.49
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
27.83
Open
-
P/E
15.35
EPS
1.17
Shares
32.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 4:22PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BancFirst Corp is engaged in providing banking services. The company's business unit includes metropolitan banks, community banks, Pegasus Bank, other financial services and executive, operations and support. Metropolitan banks, community banks, and Pegasus Bank offer traditional banking products such as commercial and retail lending, and a full line of deposit accounts. Other financial services are specialty product business units including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. It derives a majority of interest income from Community Banks.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.150 0.0700
REV114.740M121.591M6.851M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BancFirst Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BancFirst (BANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BancFirst's (BANF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BancFirst (BANF) stock?

A

The latest price target for BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting BANF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.51% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BancFirst (BANF)?

A

The stock price for BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) is $77.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BancFirst (BANF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) reporting earnings?

A

BancFirst’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is BancFirst (BANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BancFirst.

Q

What sector and industry does BancFirst (BANF) operate in?

A

BancFirst is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.