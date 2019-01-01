|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BancFirst’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting BANF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.51% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) is $77.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
BancFirst’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BancFirst.
BancFirst is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.