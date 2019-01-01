|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.440
|0.1300
|REV
|2.630B
|2.717B
|87.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of News (NASDAQ: NWSA) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for News (NASDAQ: NWSA) was reported by UBS on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NWSA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for News (NASDAQ: NWSA) is $21.565 last updated Today at 8:38:04 PM.
The next News (NWSA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.
News’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for News.
News is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.