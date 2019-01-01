QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
News Corporation is a media conglomerate with large presence in the U.S, the U.K., and Australia. Key brands include The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times. The company also has a strong presence in the Australian pay-TV market through Fox Sports and Foxtel (both 65%-owned), while its 62%-owned REA Group is the dominant real estate classified business in Australia. In addition, it owns HarperCollins, one of the largest book publishers globally, and also has a substantial digital property advertising business (Move) in the U.S.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.440 0.1300
REV2.630B2.717B87.000M

News Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy News (NWSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of News (NASDAQ: NWSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are News's (NWSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for News (NWSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for News (NASDAQ: NWSA) was reported by UBS on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NWSA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for News (NWSA)?

A

The stock price for News (NASDAQ: NWSA) is $21.565 last updated Today at 8:38:04 PM.

Q

Does News (NWSA) pay a dividend?

A

The next News (NWSA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is News (NASDAQ:NWSA) reporting earnings?

A

News’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is News (NWSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for News.

Q

What sector and industry does News (NWSA) operate in?

A

News is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.