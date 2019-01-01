Antero Midstream Corp is a midstream company that owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure services and production activity in the Appalachian Basin's Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Antero Midstream Partners and its affiliates, provides midstream services to Antero Resources Corp under long-term contracts.