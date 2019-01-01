|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
|0.200
|0.0100
|REV
|220.680M
|216.490M
|-4.190M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Antero Midstream’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.05% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) is $9.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2022.
Antero Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Antero Midstream.
Antero Midstream is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.