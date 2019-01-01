QQQ
Range
9.16 - 9.84
Vol / Avg.
7.5M/3.6M
Div / Yield
0.9/9.75%
52 Wk
7.61 - 11.71
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
142.39
Open
9.82
P/E
13.38
EPS
0.19
Shares
477.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Antero Midstream Corp is a midstream company that owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure services and production activity in the Appalachian Basin's Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Antero Midstream Partners and its affiliates, provides midstream services to Antero Resources Corp under long-term contracts.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.200 0.0100
REV220.680M216.490M-4.190M

Antero Midstream Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Antero Midstream (AM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Antero Midstream's (AM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Antero Midstream (AM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.05% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Antero Midstream (AM)?

A

The stock price for Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) is $9.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Antero Midstream (AM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2022.

Q

When is Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) reporting earnings?

A

Antero Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Antero Midstream (AM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Antero Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does Antero Midstream (AM) operate in?

A

Antero Midstream is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.