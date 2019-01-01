|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.790
|0.0600
|REV
|36.250M
|36.381M
|131.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RBB Bancorp’s space includes: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG), CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF).
The latest price target for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RBB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) is $21.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
RBB Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.