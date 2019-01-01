QQQ
Range
20.68 - 21.76
Vol / Avg.
85.2K/30.9K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.54%
52 Wk
18.67 - 29.09
Mkt Cap
418.9M
Payout Ratio
17.83
Open
21.45
P/E
7.71
EPS
0.81
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company. It provides various banking products and services such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts, commercial real estate loans, residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans, small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.790 0.0600
REV36.250M36.381M131.000K

RBB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RBB Bancorp (RBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RBB Bancorp's (RBB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RBB Bancorp (RBB) stock?

A

The latest price target for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RBB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RBB Bancorp (RBB)?

A

The stock price for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) is $21.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RBB Bancorp (RBB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) reporting earnings?

A

RBB Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is RBB Bancorp (RBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RBB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does RBB Bancorp (RBB) operate in?

A

RBB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.