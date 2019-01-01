|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.860
|0.0000
|REV
|121.610M
|126.292M
|4.682M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NBT Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting NBTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) is $36.82 last updated Today at 6:22:03 PM.
The next NBT Bancorp (NBTB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
NBT Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NBT Bancorp.
NBT Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.