Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries. The company's principal sources of revenue include management fees and dividends it receives through its subsidiaries. NBT Bank is a full-service community bank offering a full range of retail and commercial banking products, as well as trust and investment services. Loans products include consumer loans, home equity loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans. The bank serves individuals, corporations, and municipalities, and operates scores of locations throughout the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.860 0.0000
REV121.610M126.292M4.682M

NBT Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NBT Bancorp (NBTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NBT Bancorp's (NBTB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NBT Bancorp (NBTB) stock?

A

The latest price target for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting NBTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NBT Bancorp (NBTB)?

A

The stock price for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) is $36.82 last updated Today at 6:22:03 PM.

Q

Does NBT Bancorp (NBTB) pay a dividend?

A

The next NBT Bancorp (NBTB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) reporting earnings?

A

NBT Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is NBT Bancorp (NBTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NBT Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does NBT Bancorp (NBTB) operate in?

A

NBT Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.