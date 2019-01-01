NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates primarily through its subsidiaries. The company's principal sources of revenue include management fees and dividends it receives through its subsidiaries. NBT Bank is a full-service community bank offering a full range of retail and commercial banking products, as well as trust and investment services. Loans products include consumer loans, home equity loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans. Nearly half of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans. The bank serves individuals, corporations, and municipalities, and operates scores of locations throughout the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.