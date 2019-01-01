Alexander & Baldwin Inc operates in the real estate sector. It functions through three segments namely Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns and manages retail, industrial and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, thereby accounting for most of the company's revenue. The Land Operations segment actively manages the company's land and real estate-related assets and makes optimum utilization of these assets. The construction segment represents the company's sale of asphalt and concrete. It also manages asphalt related construction services on a contract basis. Geographically, the activities are carried out across the United States.