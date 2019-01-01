QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.15 - 22.7
Vol / Avg.
239.1K/279.1K
Div / Yield
0.72/3.19%
52 Wk
16.5 - 26.57
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
148.84
Open
22.64
P/E
52.53
EPS
0.09
Shares
72.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Alexander & Baldwin Inc operates in the real estate sector. It functions through three segments namely Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns and manages retail, industrial and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, thereby accounting for most of the company's revenue. The Land Operations segment actively manages the company's land and real estate-related assets and makes optimum utilization of these assets. The construction segment represents the company's sale of asphalt and concrete. It also manages asphalt related construction services on a contract basis. Geographically, the activities are carried out across the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV88.550M

Alexander & Baldwin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alexander & Baldwin's (ALEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting ALEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.17% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)?

A

The stock price for Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) is $22.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) reporting earnings?

A

Alexander & Baldwin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alexander & Baldwin.

Q

What sector and industry does Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) operate in?

A

Alexander & Baldwin is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.