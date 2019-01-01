QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates in two segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending activities, commercial loans, residential real estate loans deposit activities and others. The Wealth Management Services segment consists of investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian, and settlement of decedents estates. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9801.150 0.1700
REV35.460M37.740M2.280M

Washington Trust Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Washington Trust Bancorp's (WASH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting WASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)?

A

The stock price for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) is $54.98 last updated Today at 4:25:09 PM.

Q

Does Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reporting earnings?

A

Washington Trust Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) operate in?

A

Washington Trust Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.