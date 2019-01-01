|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.980
|1.150
|0.1700
|REV
|35.460M
|37.740M
|2.280M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Washington Trust Bancorp’s space includes: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC), Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).
The latest price target for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting WASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) is $54.98 last updated Today at 4:25:09 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Washington Trust Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Washington Trust Bancorp.
Washington Trust Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.