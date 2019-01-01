Washington Trust Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates in two segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending activities, commercial loans, residential real estate loans deposit activities and others. The Wealth Management Services segment consists of investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian, and settlement of decedents estates. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.