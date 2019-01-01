QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/135.3K
Div / Yield
1.16/3.84%
52 Wk
27.02 - 35.8
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
40.3
Open
-
P/E
10.77
EPS
0.57
Shares
39.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
S&T Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. It has one reporting unit, Community Banking. The company provides financial services with retail and commercial banking products, cash management services, trust and brokerage services. The company earns revenue from interest on loans and securities and fees charged for financial services provided to its customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6300.570 -0.0600
REV83.740M84.542M802.000K

S&T Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S&T Bancorp (STBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are S&T Bancorp's (STBA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for S&T Bancorp (STBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting STBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.68% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for S&T Bancorp (STBA)?

A

The stock price for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) is $30.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S&T Bancorp (STBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) reporting earnings?

A

S&T Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is S&T Bancorp (STBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S&T Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does S&T Bancorp (STBA) operate in?

A

S&T Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.