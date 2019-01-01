QQQ
Range
21.88 - 22.76
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19 - 64.69
Mkt Cap
648.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.68
P/E
6.85
EPS
2.64
Shares
29.6M
Outstanding
Groupon acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering a variety of products and services at discounts via its online store. It offers consumers daily deals (in the form of online vouchers) from local merchants. Groupon also sells products directly to consumers. It generates revenue from the take rate on the purchase and/or usage of the vouchers (40% of total revenue) and from direct sales (60% of total revenue). More than 65% of Groupon's revenue comes from North America.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV223.530M

Groupon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Groupon (GRPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Groupon's (GRPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Groupon (GRPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting GRPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.45% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Groupon (GRPN)?

A

The stock price for Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is $21.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Groupon (GRPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Groupon.

Q

When is Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) reporting earnings?

A

Groupon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Groupon (GRPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Groupon.

Q

What sector and industry does Groupon (GRPN) operate in?

A

Groupon is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.