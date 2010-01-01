ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Analyst Ratings | Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
ticker
Company
Current price
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Recent Analyst Rating News

TikTok Vs. Instagram Reels Vs. Facebook Vs. Snapchat Vs. Twitter: Who's Winning The Social Media Race?
TikTok Vs. Instagram Reels Vs. Facebook Vs. Snapchat Vs. Twitter: Who's Winning The Social Media Race?
Snapchat parent Snap, Inc.
Jun 12, 2022, 10:13 AM
What Tesla's 3-For-1 Split Means For The Battered Stock: 'A Smart Move By Board'
What Tesla's 3-For-1 Split Means For The Battered Stock: 'A Smart Move By Board'
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) finally filed a proxy statement with the SEC, wherein it revealed that it intends to implement a 3-for-1 split in the form of a stock dividend.
Jun 11, 2022, 1:13 PM
Expert Ratings for ThredUp
Expert Ratings for ThredUp
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) within the last quarter:
Jun 10, 2022, 4:40 PM
Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments
Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:
Jun 10, 2022, 4:38 PM
Analyst Ratings for ZipRecruiter
Analyst Ratings for ZipRecruiter
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.
Jun 10, 2022, 4:38 PM
Futu Holdings Scores Double Analyst Upgrade Following Q1 Earnings Beat
Futu Holdings Scores Double Analyst Upgrade Following Q1 Earnings Beat
Shares of Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) holdings drifted lower on Friday after a big week for the Chinese online brokerage platform.
Jun 10, 2022, 3:21 PM
Expert Ratings for Duolingo
Expert Ratings for Duolingo
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.
Jun 10, 2022, 3:03 PM
4 Analysts Have This to Say About SciPlay
4 Analysts Have This to Say About SciPlay
Within the last quarter, SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) has observed the following analyst ratings:
Jun 10, 2022, 3:02 PM
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Vail Resorts
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Vail Resorts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.
Jun 10, 2022, 2:54 PM
Expert Ratings for Signet Jewelers
Expert Ratings for Signet Jewelers
Within the last quarter, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) has observed the following analyst ratings:
Jun 10, 2022, 2:53 PM

What are Analyst Stock Ratings?

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways.

Most analysts issue ratings 4 times a year, usually at 3-month intervals.

How to Use Analyst Ratings

As an investor or trader, you want to be able to use analyst ratings effectively. Here are steps you can take to understand how to synthesize all the information analysts report about a particular company and how to apply it to your own trades. 

Step 1: Check ratings history. 

In the short term, look to see whether analysts suggest an initiation, upgrade or downgrade for a particular stock. Understand how the rating changed compared to the previous rating and whether a price target gets announced or changed.

Sometimes the rating stays the same and only the price target changes, which could cause the stock to move in either direction, depending on the significance of the change between the 2 price targets.

Step 2: Check for other news.

In the short term, check to see how the stock reacts to positive or negative news. This will be an indication of the company’s outlook because analyst ratings usually come out after the company announces news (it’ll typically be earnings news).

Step 3: Look at the sector for news.

Check to see if other stocks in the sector also received similar ratings. This could indicate micro news, which refers to when the whole sector or specific company trades in a specific way due to news outside of one company.  

Step 4: Look at the note.

If available, look over the analyst note itself. The beginning of the note has the main information of the rating and price target. Investors should also take a look at the summary of the note, which you can find in the first couple pages and give you a concrete overview of the company. This can help you get an understanding of how analysts arrived at their thesis on the stock. 

An example of an analyst note. Source: Needham

Step 5: Make a decision.

After reviewing the analyst ratings (and whether the analyst proposes a change or initiation) and find the reason for that note. Make a decision based on the analyst thesis on the company. This should give you guidance on how to make your thesis. Analyst ratings are a good indication of what the professionals believe in the company or sector to help you get a better understanding of companies you’re interested in. 

Analyst Rating Accuracy

Analyst ratings are not set in stone and nobody knows indefinitely what a stock will do. Therefore, analyst ratings should be taken as an educated guess made by professionals who carefully study the specific company and sector in question. It's not a surprise that the accuracy of each rating can vary by each individual analyst and specific ratings on companies. 

In other words, there’s no hard number or percentage on how accurate analyst ratings are because they are like educated guesses on what they think the stock will do based on their research and within that particular sector. In addition, each firm has so many analysts and so many different companies and you should use analyst ratings to inform your own trade ideas.

Where Analyst Ratings Come From

Analyst ratings come from stock analysts. Analysts “go deep” on companies within a particular industry or sector. Some analysts employ a top-down approach (they start with an industry or sector and look for excellent companies within that industry or sector) and other stock analysts choose a bottom-up approach, which means they start with the company first and connect the dots within that company’s sector or industry. Analysts evaluate:

  • Financial statements
  • Economic fundamentals
  • Suppliers, customers and competitors
  • Management quality
  • Business model
  • Revenue
  • Expenses 
  • Assets 
  • Liabilities 

Types of Stock Ratings

Stock ratings can range from simple “buy” and “sell” ratings to “equal weight” and “outperform” ratings. Here’s a quick overview of how analysts rate stocks.

Buy Rating

A “buy” rating indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and recommends that traders purchase the stock. An analyst may even go so far as to indicate that a stock is a “strong buy.”

Sell Rating

A “sell” rating means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downward in a particular time frame. Analysts might even refer to a security as a “strong sell.” 

Hold

A “hold” rating suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell the specified stock because they believe the stock should perform in a way that’s consistent with the market or will perform similarly to comparable companies within that particular sector.

Underperform

An “underperform” rating means an analyst indicates that a stock is expected to perform below the market or sector average.

Outperform

An “outperform” rating means that an analyst expects a stock to outperform the market or sector average. 

Equal-Weight 

An equal weight rating means that an analyst believes that an individual stock's performance will tie to the average of all the stocks that an analyst covers in that particular sector. This type of rating helps investors get a true comparison of stocks to each other within a particular sector or industry.

Price Target 

A price target is an analyst’s projection of a stock’s future price.

Should You Use Analyst Ratings to Inform Your Own Trades?

You can definitely use analyst ratings to inform your own trades and inform your own thesis but it’s a good idea to do your own research. 

Visit Benzinga News for more guidance on how to research companies and make decisions about research, trading and investing.

Compare Online Stock Brokers

  • Webull
    More Details
    Best For
    Intermediate Traders and Investors
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through Webull's website
    More Details
  • Moomoo
    More Details
    Best For
    Active Traders
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through Moomoo's website
    More Details
  • ETrade
    More Details
    Best For
    Desktop Trading
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through ETrade's website
    More Details
  • IBKR GlobalAnalyst
    More Details
    Best For
    GlobalAnalyst Product
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through IBKR GlobalAnalyst's website
    More Details
  • eToro Stocks
    More Details
    Best For
    Copy Trading
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through eToro Stocks's website
    More Details

    eToro USA LLC; Investments are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal.

  • CenterPoint Securities
    More Details
    Best For
    Momentum traders
    Overall Rating
    Read Review
    Get Startedsecurely through CenterPoint Securities's website
    More Details