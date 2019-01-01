QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
SkyWest Inc offers commercial air services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Additionally, it leases aircraft to capable users to help generate revenue. Generally, SkyWest provides regional flights, and utilizes its smaller, lower-cost aircraft to carry passengers that booked tickets through major airlines. It partners with major global carriers to fly and operate aircraft for a fee. SkyWest may use the major carriers' brand and ground support to coordinate marketing and easily transport passengers. The company has two reportable segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0100.090 0.1000
REV726.350M777.163M50.813M

SkyWest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SkyWest (SKYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SkyWest's (SKYW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SkyWest (SKYW) stock?

A

The latest price target for SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting SKYW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.83% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SkyWest (SKYW)?

A

The stock price for SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) is $28.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SkyWest (SKYW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) reporting earnings?

A

SkyWest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is SkyWest (SKYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SkyWest.

Q

What sector and industry does SkyWest (SKYW) operate in?

A

SkyWest is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.