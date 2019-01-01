QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.24 - 11.78
Mkt Cap
81.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
Ultralife Corp provides products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems to customers across the globe in the government and defense, medical, safety and security, energy, and industrial sectors. The company design, manufacture, install and maintain power and communications systems including rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries, charging systems, communications and electronics systems and accessories, and custom-engineered systems. The company's segments include Battery and Energy Products, and Communications Systems. It generates maximum revenue from Battery and Energy Products segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.090 -0.0500
REV21.000M23.763M2.763M

Ultralife Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ultralife (ULBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ultralife's (ULBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ultralife (ULBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) was reported by Benchmark on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ULBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 137.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ultralife (ULBI)?

A

The stock price for Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) is $5.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ultralife (ULBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ultralife.

Q

When is Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) reporting earnings?

A

Ultralife’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Ultralife (ULBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ultralife.

Q

What sector and industry does Ultralife (ULBI) operate in?

A

Ultralife is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.