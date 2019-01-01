|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.090
|-0.0500
|REV
|21.000M
|23.763M
|2.763M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ultralife’s space includes: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX).
The latest price target for Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) was reported by Benchmark on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ULBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 137.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) is $5.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ultralife.
Ultralife’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ultralife.
Ultralife is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.