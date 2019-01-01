QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.

Earnings


Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.610 0.0600
REV105.120M105.597M477.000K


First Busey Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Busey (BUSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Busey's (BUSE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Busey (BUSE) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) was reported by Raymond James on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BUSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Busey (BUSE)?

A

The stock price for First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) is $27.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Busey (BUSE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) reporting earnings?

A

First Busey’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Busey (BUSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Busey.

Q

What sector and industry does First Busey (BUSE) operate in?

A

First Busey is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.