|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.150
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|379.470M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kosmos Energy’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI).
The latest price target for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) was reported by Barclays on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) is $4.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2020.
Kosmos Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kosmos Energy.
Kosmos Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.