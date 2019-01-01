QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.

Kosmos Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kosmos Energy (KOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kosmos Energy's (KOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kosmos Energy (KOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) was reported by Barclays on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kosmos Energy (KOS)?

A

The stock price for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) is $4.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kosmos Energy (KOS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2020.

Q

When is Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) reporting earnings?

A

Kosmos Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Kosmos Energy (KOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kosmos Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Kosmos Energy (KOS) operate in?

A

Kosmos Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.