Kosmos Energy Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margin. The company focuses on field developments designed to accelerate production. Kosmos' exploration is tied to a geologically based approach geared toward the identification of petroleum systems. Its process starts with geologic studies that assess a region's subsurface but also incorporates basin modeling as well as techniques to identify reservoir/seal pair development and trap definition. In addition, a 3D seismic analysis is done to identify prospective traps of interest. In tandem with the subsurface analysis, a country-specific analysis is done to get an understanding of above-ground dynamics before targeting specific licenses.