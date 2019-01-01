QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22 - 23.34
Vol / Avg.
26.8K/7.1K
Div / Yield
0.64/2.78%
52 Wk
19.99 - 28.58
Mkt Cap
137.5M
Payout Ratio
19.63
Open
22.85
P/E
14.11
EPS
0.58
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 9:00AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Saga Communications Inc is engaged in acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Its broadcasts shows like Classic Hits, Adult Hits, Top 40, Country, Country Legends, Mainstream/Hot/Soft Adult Contemporary, Pure Oldies, Classic Rock, and News/Talk.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Saga Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saga Communications (SGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saga Communications's (SGA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Saga Communications (SGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) was reported by Citigroup on April 13, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Saga Communications (SGA)?

A

The stock price for Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is $23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saga Communications (SGA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) reporting earnings?

A

Saga Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Saga Communications (SGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saga Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Saga Communications (SGA) operate in?

A

Saga Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.