|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Saga Communications’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) was reported by Citigroup on April 13, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SGA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) is $23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
Saga Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Saga Communications.
Saga Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.