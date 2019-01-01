|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.650
|0.580
|-0.0700
|REV
|34.700M
|34.285M
|-415.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Independent Bank’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL).
The latest price target for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting IBCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -36.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) is $23.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Independent Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Independent Bank.
Independent Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.