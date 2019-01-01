QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.52 - 24.3
Vol / Avg.
55.8K/106.9K
Div / Yield
0.88/3.73%
52 Wk
19.6 - 26
Mkt Cap
499.6M
Payout Ratio
29.17
Open
24.06
P/E
8.19
EPS
0.59
Shares
21.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 3:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:00AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) operates as a commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. It also provides internet and mobile banking capabilities to its customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.580 -0.0700
REV34.700M34.285M-415.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independent Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independent Bank (IBCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independent Bank's (IBCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Independent Bank (IBCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting IBCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -36.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Independent Bank (IBCP)?

A

The stock price for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) is $23.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independent Bank (IBCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) reporting earnings?

A

Independent Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Independent Bank (IBCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independent Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Independent Bank (IBCP) operate in?

A

Independent Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.