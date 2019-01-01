Energous Corp is a development stage technology company. It is developing a technology named WattUp, which will enable RF (radio frequency) based wire free charging for electronic devices. The firm believes that its technology will be utilized in the internet of things devices, smartphones, tablets, e-book readers, keyboards, mice, remote controls, rechargeable lights, cylindrical batteries and other devices with similar charging requirements. Its business strategy is to become a supplier and licensor of its technology to companies who design, manufacture and market devices to consumers, military, industrial and other users.