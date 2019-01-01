QQQ
Range
1.05 - 1.14
Vol / Avg.
264.1K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.95 - 6.19
Mkt Cap
85.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
75.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Energous Corp is a development stage technology company. It is developing a technology named WattUp, which will enable RF (radio frequency) based wire free charging for electronic devices. The firm believes that its technology will be utilized in the internet of things devices, smartphones, tablets, e-book readers, keyboards, mice, remote controls, rechargeable lights, cylindrical batteries and other devices with similar charging requirements. Its business strategy is to become a supplier and licensor of its technology to companies who design, manufacture and market devices to consumers, military, industrial and other users.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.130 -0.0300
REV500.000K225.404K-274.596K

Analyst Ratings

Energous Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Energous (WATT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energous's (WATT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Energous (WATT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) was reported by Roth Capital on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting WATT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 252.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energous (WATT)?

A

The stock price for Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) is $1.135 last updated Today at 4:24:38 PM.

Q

Does Energous (WATT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energous.

Q

When is Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reporting earnings?

A

Energous’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Energous (WATT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energous.

Q

What sector and industry does Energous (WATT) operate in?

A

Energous is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.