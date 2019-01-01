|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.100
|-0.130
|-0.0300
|REV
|500.000K
|225.404K
|-274.596K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Energous’s space includes: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC), Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).
The latest price target for Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) was reported by Roth Capital on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting WATT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 252.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) is $1.135 last updated Today at 4:24:38 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Energous.
Energous’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Energous.
Energous is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.