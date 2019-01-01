Mesa Air Group Inc is a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service. It provides scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico, as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Flights are operated as American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights to the terms of capacity purchase agreements with American and United and a flight services agreement with DHL. The business has a presence in domestic hubs and cities, including Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Washington-Dulles.