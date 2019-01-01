QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Stoneridge Inc is a manufacturer of electrical and electronic components used in automotive vehicles. The company produces instrumentation systems, vehicle management electronics, application-specific switches and actuators, sensors, security alarms, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services for commercial, automotive, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. Stoneridge generates the majority of its revenue in its control devices segment, selling sensors, switches, valves, and actuators to original equipment manufacturers. Geographically, the company's operations are focused on North America. It has Control Devices, Electronics and PST segments.

Stoneridge Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stoneridge (SRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stoneridge's (SRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stoneridge (SRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stoneridge (SRI)?

A

The stock price for Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) is $16.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stoneridge (SRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stoneridge.

Q

When is Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) reporting earnings?

A

Stoneridge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Stoneridge (SRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stoneridge.

Q

What sector and industry does Stoneridge (SRI) operate in?

A

Stoneridge is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.