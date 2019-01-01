Stoneridge Inc is a manufacturer of electrical and electronic components used in automotive vehicles. The company produces instrumentation systems, vehicle management electronics, application-specific switches and actuators, sensors, security alarms, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services for commercial, automotive, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. Stoneridge generates the majority of its revenue in its control devices segment, selling sensors, switches, valves, and actuators to original equipment manufacturers. Geographically, the company's operations are focused on North America. It has Control Devices, Electronics and PST segments.