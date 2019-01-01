QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Flex LNG Ltd is LNG shipping company with a fleet of next generation LNG carriers with large cargo capacity. The fleet consists of thirteen modern LNG ships, ten existing and three under construction for delivery. All LNG carriers are equipped with slow speed, two-stroke engines MEGI or X-DF propulsion which will provide Charterers with state of the art tonnage offering significant advantages in form of reduced fuel consumption and lowered boil off rates.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.180
REV114.589M

Flex LNG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flex LNG (FLNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flex LNG's (FLNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flex LNG (FLNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) was reported by BTIG on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FLNG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flex LNG (FLNG)?

A

The stock price for Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is $21.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flex LNG (FLNG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Q

When is Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) reporting earnings?

A

Flex LNG’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Flex LNG (FLNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flex LNG.

Q

What sector and industry does Flex LNG (FLNG) operate in?

A

Flex LNG is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.