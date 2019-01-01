QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Mizuho Financial Group is roughly tied with megabank peer Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group for the status as Japan's second- largest bank after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. As of March 2021, Mizuho's market share of domestic loans was 7.2%, compared with 7.0% for SMFG and 8.5% for MUFG. In Japan, Mizuho has more of a corporate focus than SMFG, which has a larger retail business. Its overseas weighting is slightly smaller than that of MUFG. Unlike its two Japanese megabank peers that own foreign banks outright or hold noncontrolling stakes in local banks overseas, Mizuho expanded in recent years beyond its traditional Japanese borrowers, mainly through its core banking and securities units, focusing on the financing needs of global multinational corporations.

Mizuho Financial Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mizuho Financial Gr (MFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE: MFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mizuho Financial Gr's (MFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mizuho Financial Gr (MFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE: MFG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MFG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mizuho Financial Gr (MFG)?

A

The stock price for Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE: MFG) is $2.705 last updated Today at 3:35:57 PM.

Q

Does Mizuho Financial Gr (MFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2015.

Q

When is Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE:MFG) reporting earnings?

A

Mizuho Financial Gr’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Mizuho Financial Gr (MFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mizuho Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Mizuho Financial Gr (MFG) operate in?

A

Mizuho Financial Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.