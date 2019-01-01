QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Kronos Worldwide Inc manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments. Titanium dioxide is a white inorganic pigment used in a variety of products. The majority of Kronos' sales come from titanium dioxide used for coatings on automobiles, aircraft, machines, appliances, traffic paint, and in both commercial and residential interiors and exteriors. The second- largest product category is titanium dioxide used for plastics such as packaging materials and food packaging, houseware, appliances, toys, and computer cases. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Kronos Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kronos Worldwide (KRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kronos Worldwide's (KRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kronos Worldwide (KRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting KRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kronos Worldwide (KRO)?

A

The stock price for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is $14.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kronos Worldwide (KRO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kronos Worldwide (KRO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) reporting earnings?

A

Kronos Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Kronos Worldwide (KRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kronos Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Kronos Worldwide (KRO) operate in?

A

Kronos Worldwide is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.