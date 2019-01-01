WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions. Fleet Solutions, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment-processing services for commercial and government fleets. Travel and corporate solutions offer business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. Health and employee benefit solutions generate revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.