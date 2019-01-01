QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
161.06 - 166.98
Vol / Avg.
309.3K/492.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
123.01 - 234.64
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
164.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
47.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:54PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions. Fleet Solutions, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment-processing services for commercial and government fleets. Travel and corporate solutions offer business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. Health and employee benefit solutions generate revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4502.580 0.1300
REV484.570M497.538M12.968M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WEX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WEX (WEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WEX (NYSE: WEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WEX's (WEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WEX (WEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for WEX (NYSE: WEX) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 220.00 expecting WEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.39% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WEX (WEX)?

A

The stock price for WEX (NYSE: WEX) is $164.925 last updated Today at 4:42:36 PM.

Q

Does WEX (WEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WEX.

Q

When is WEX (NYSE:WEX) reporting earnings?

A

WEX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is WEX (WEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WEX.

Q

What sector and industry does WEX (WEX) operate in?

A

WEX is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.