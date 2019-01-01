QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370-0.310 0.0600
REV67.280M73.240M5.960M

Glaukos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glaukos (GKOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glaukos's (GKOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Glaukos (GKOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting GKOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.97% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Glaukos (GKOS)?

A

The stock price for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) is $50.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glaukos (GKOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glaukos.

Q

When is Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) reporting earnings?

A

Glaukos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Glaukos (GKOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glaukos.

Q

What sector and industry does Glaukos (GKOS) operate in?

A

Glaukos is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.