QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.18 - 7.45
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/1.6M
Div / Yield
0.9/12.08%
52 Wk
6.16 - 8.53
Mkt Cap
972.4M
Payout Ratio
22.38
Open
7.27
P/E
2.06
Shares
131.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 8:16AM
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's risk-adjusted total return over its investment horizon. Its current focus is to seek that return by investing in equity and junior tranches of CLO(collateralized loan obligation) vehicles, which are collateralized primarily by a diverse portfolio of senior loans, and which generally have little to no exposure to real estate loans, mortgage loans or pools of consumer-based debt, such as credit card receivables or auto loans. Its investment strategy also includes investing in warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate senior loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.440 0.1700
REV57.300M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oxford Lane Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford Lane Capital's (OXLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxford Lane Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting OXLC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)?

A

The stock price for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) is $7.4 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford Lane Capital’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford Lane Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) operate in?

A

Oxford Lane Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.