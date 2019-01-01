QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
BGSF Inc is engaged in providing temporary staffing services. The company has expertise in Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial sectors. The majority of its revenue comes from the Professional segment that provides skilled field talent on a nationwide basis for information technology & finance, accounting, legal and human resource client partner projects on a national basis. The services offered by the company include Staffing and Recruiting, Executive Search, Project & Consulting, and Onsite Management.

BGSF Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BGSF (BGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BGSF (NYSE: BGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BGSF's (BGSF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BGSF (BGSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for BGSF (NYSE: BGSF) was reported by Roth Capital on November 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting BGSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BGSF (BGSF)?

A

The stock price for BGSF (NYSE: BGSF) is $14.1013 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BGSF (BGSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) reporting earnings?

A

BGSF’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BGSF (BGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BGSF.

Q

What sector and industry does BGSF (BGSF) operate in?

A

BGSF is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.