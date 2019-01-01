QQQ
Range
54.71 - 61.11
Vol / Avg.
705K/377.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
57.43 - 113.5
Mkt Cap
872.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
54.96
P/E
5.53
EPS
5.38
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Children's Place Inc is a specialty retailer that sells accessories, footwear, and other items for children. The company has over a thousand stores in North America and also sells through its website and wholesale. It reaches more than a dozen other countries, with franchise partners operating stores, shops, or e-commerce sites. The company leases all of its retail stores, and most are located in malls. Children's Place has one distribution center in the United States and one in Canada to support operations in those countries. It uses third-party providers to support operations in other countries. The company sources its product from well over 100 vendors, which are primarily located in Asia.

Children's Place Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Children's Place (PLCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Children's Place's (PLCE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Children's Place (PLCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) was reported by Citigroup on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting PLCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.24% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Children's Place (PLCE)?

A

The stock price for Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) is $60.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Children's Place (PLCE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Q

When is Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reporting earnings?

A

Children's Place’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Children's Place (PLCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Children's Place.

Q

What sector and industry does Children's Place (PLCE) operate in?

A

Children's Place is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.