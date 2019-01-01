|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.240
|-0.250
|-0.0100
|REV
|28.560M
|27.867M
|-693.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ardmore Shipping’s space includes: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW).
The latest price target for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting ASC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) is $4.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 31, 2016 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2016.
Ardmore Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ardmore Shipping.
Ardmore Shipping is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.