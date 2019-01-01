QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ardmore Shipping Corp owns and operates a fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers, which provide seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals across the globe. The company is focused on fuel efficiency and cost leadership, and it provides its shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. Its main customers are oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Ardmore Shipping Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ardmore Shipping (ASC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ardmore Shipping's (ASC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ardmore Shipping (ASC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting ASC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.53% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ardmore Shipping (ASC)?

A

The stock price for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) is $4.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ardmore Shipping (ASC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 31, 2016 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2016.

Q

When is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) reporting earnings?

A

Ardmore Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ardmore Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Ardmore Shipping (ASC) operate in?

A

Ardmore Shipping is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.