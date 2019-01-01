QQQ
Range
1.53 - 1.72
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 13.92
Mkt Cap
78.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Regis Corp owns, franchises, and operates beauty salons throughout North America and the United Kingdom. The company's locations provide salon products and services to the mass market, including haircutting, styling, and hair coloring. The vast majority of Regis' salons are in strip malls, shopping centers, and Wal-Mart stores in North America and serve price-conscious customers. The company derives most of its revenue from these locations. The sale of products also contributes a relatively significant percentage of total sales. Regis also operates a smaller portfolio of premium salons across North America and the U.K. The company's major brands include SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, and Supercuts.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.060 0.0600
REV71.800M70.256M-1.544M

Regis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regis (RGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regis (NYSE: RGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regis's (RGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regis (RGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regis (NYSE: RGS) was reported by Jefferies on January 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting RGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 481.40% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regis (RGS)?

A

The stock price for Regis (NYSE: RGS) is $1.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regis (RGS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2013 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2013.

Q

When is Regis (NYSE:RGS) reporting earnings?

A

Regis’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Regis (RGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regis.

Q

What sector and industry does Regis (RGS) operate in?

A

Regis is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.