Regis Corp owns, franchises, and operates beauty salons throughout North America and the United Kingdom. The company's locations provide salon products and services to the mass market, including haircutting, styling, and hair coloring. The vast majority of Regis' salons are in strip malls, shopping centers, and Wal-Mart stores in North America and serve price-conscious customers. The company derives most of its revenue from these locations. The sale of products also contributes a relatively significant percentage of total sales. Regis also operates a smaller portfolio of premium salons across North America and the U.K. The company's major brands include SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, and Supercuts.