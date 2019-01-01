QQQ
Range
18.63 - 22.08
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/314.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.32 - 30.9
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.08
P/E
14.9
EPS
0.38
Shares
86.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for the home and office. The firm operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.390-0.270 -0.6600
REV507.600M498.644M-8.956M

Analyst Ratings

EchoStar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy EchoStar (SATS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EchoStar's (SATS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EchoStar (SATS) stock?

A

The latest price target for EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) was reported by Raymond James on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting SATS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 202.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EchoStar (SATS)?

A

The stock price for EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) is $21.13 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EchoStar (SATS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EchoStar.

Q

When is EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) reporting earnings?

A

EchoStar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is EchoStar (SATS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EchoStar.

Q

What sector and industry does EchoStar (SATS) operate in?

A

EchoStar is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.