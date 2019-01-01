|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|0.250
|-0.0200
|REV
|9.580B
|12.954B
|3.374B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Plains All American.
The latest price target for Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.12% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) is $9.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Plains All American’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Plains All American.
Plains All American is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.