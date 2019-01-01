QQQ
Range
9.63 - 10.25
Vol / Avg.
9.8M/4.8M
Div / Yield
0.72/7.12%
52 Wk
8.07 - 12.38
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
130.91
Open
10.16
P/E
18.38
EPS
0.56
Shares
711.1M
Outstanding
Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. Assets are geographically diverse, spanning the United States and Alberta, Canada, but heavily concentrated in major U.S. shale basins like the Permian, Stack, and Bakken.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.250 -0.0200
REV9.580B12.954B3.374B

Plains All American Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plains All American (PAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plains All American's (PAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plains All American.

Q

What is the target price for Plains All American (PAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.12% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Plains All American (PAA)?

A

The stock price for Plains All American (NASDAQ: PAA) is $9.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Plains All American (PAA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) reporting earnings?

A

Plains All American’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Plains All American (PAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plains All American.

Q

What sector and industry does Plains All American (PAA) operate in?

A

Plains All American is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.