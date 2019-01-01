QQQ
Range
40.89 - 42.05
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/3.7M
Div / Yield
0.48/1.15%
52 Wk
32.8 - 44.95
Mkt Cap
23.1B
Payout Ratio
19.03
Open
42
P/E
16.93
EPS
-0.15
Shares
562.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney by the predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network, 28 owned and operated local television stations of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network, and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor firm, which represents a large-scale bet on the value of live sports and news in the U.S. market.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.130 0.1000
REV4.260B4.441B181.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fox (FOXA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fox's (FOXA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fox (FOXA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting FOXA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.16% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fox (FOXA)?

A

The stock price for Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) is $40.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fox (FOXA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Fox (FOXA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) reporting earnings?

A

Fox’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Fox (FOXA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fox.

Q

What sector and industry does Fox (FOXA) operate in?

A

Fox is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.