|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|0.130
|0.1000
|REV
|4.260B
|4.441B
|181.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fox’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting FOXA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.16% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) is $40.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Fox (FOXA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Fox’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fox.
Fox is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.