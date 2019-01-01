QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and served approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, and Embraer E190 aircraft types.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380-0.360 0.0200
REV1.860B1.834B-26.000M

JetBlue Airways Questions & Answers

How do I buy JetBlue Airways (JBLU) stock?

You can purchase shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are JetBlue Airways's (JBLU) competitors?

What is the target price for JetBlue Airways (JBLU) stock?

The latest price target for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) was reported by Barclays on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting JBLU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.09% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)?

The stock price for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) is $14.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does JetBlue Airways (JBLU) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for JetBlue Airways.

When is JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) reporting earnings?

JetBlue Airways’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for JetBlue Airways.

What sector and industry does JetBlue Airways (JBLU) operate in?

JetBlue Airways is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.