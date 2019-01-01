QQQ
Range
13.6 - 14.04
Vol / Avg.
19.6K/14.4K
Div / Yield
0.64/4.59%
52 Wk
13.72 - 17.29
Mkt Cap
122.2M
Payout Ratio
8.28
Open
14.03
P/E
1.8
Shares
8.9M
Outstanding
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company whose investment objective is long-term capital growth. It invests in equity securities such as common stock and preferred stock of companies.

Gabelli Global Small Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gabelli Global Small (GGZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gabelli Global Small's (GGZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gabelli Global Small.

Q

What is the target price for Gabelli Global Small (GGZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gabelli Global Small

Q

Current Stock Price for Gabelli Global Small (GGZ)?

A

The stock price for Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) is $13.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gabelli Global Small (GGZ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gabelli Global Small (GGZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) reporting earnings?

A

Gabelli Global Small does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gabelli Global Small (GGZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gabelli Global Small.

Q

What sector and industry does Gabelli Global Small (GGZ) operate in?

A

Gabelli Global Small is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.