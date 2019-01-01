QQQ
Range
3.85 - 4.1
Vol / Avg.
5.8M/5.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.71 - 13.56
Mkt Cap
835.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
214.8M
Outstanding
Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210-0.300 -0.0900
REV46.510M40.057M-6.453M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aurora Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurora Cannabis (ACB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aurora Cannabis's (ACB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurora Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Aurora Cannabis (ACB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was reported by MKM Partners on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ACB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)?

A

The stock price for Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is $3.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurora Cannabis (ACB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Cannabis.

Q

When is Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) reporting earnings?

A

Aurora Cannabis’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Aurora Cannabis (ACB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurora Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurora Cannabis (ACB) operate in?

A

Aurora Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.