Range
26.34 - 27.17
Vol / Avg.
324.8K/267.1K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.19%
52 Wk
18.76 - 30.93
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
14.23
Open
26.5
P/E
9.75
EPS
0.67
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries provides banking and financial services. It operates through three segments namely Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It serves to clients such as commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. It provides services in the region of Puerto Rico.

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.660 -0.1000
REV103.760M104.200M440.000K

see more
OFG Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OFG Bancorp (OFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OFG Bancorp's (OFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OFG Bancorp (OFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting OFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.09% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OFG Bancorp (OFG)?

A

The stock price for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is $27.03 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does OFG Bancorp (OFG) pay a dividend?

A

The next OFG Bancorp (OFG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) reporting earnings?

A

OFG Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is OFG Bancorp (OFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OFG Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does OFG Bancorp (OFG) operate in?

A

OFG Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.