|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.660
|-0.1000
|REV
|103.760M
|104.200M
|440.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OFG Bancorp’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC).
The latest price target for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting OFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.09% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is $27.03 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
The next OFG Bancorp (OFG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
OFG Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OFG Bancorp.
OFG Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.