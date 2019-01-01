QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance related products. It sells its product under the brand names called JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie & Fitch, COACH, and others. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, and the United States operations. The company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Inter Parfums Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inter Parfums (IPAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inter Parfums's (IPAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inter Parfums (IPAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) was reported by DA Davidson on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 131.00 expecting IPAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.37% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inter Parfums (IPAR)?

A

The stock price for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) is $90.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inter Parfums (IPAR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) reporting earnings?

A

Inter Parfums’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Inter Parfums (IPAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inter Parfums.

Q

What sector and industry does Inter Parfums (IPAR) operate in?

A

Inter Parfums is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.