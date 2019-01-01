|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.200
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|210.800M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Inter Parfums’s space includes: Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Revlon (NYSE:REV) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF).
The latest price target for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) was reported by DA Davidson on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 131.00 expecting IPAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.37% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) is $90.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Inter Parfums’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Inter Parfums.
Inter Parfums is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.