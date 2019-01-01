|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.050
|-0.070
|-0.0200
|REV
|230.070M
|255.128M
|25.058M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Select Energy Services’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.70 expecting WTTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.55% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) is $7.7753 last updated Today at 5:13:58 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Select Energy Services.
Select Energy Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Select Energy Services.
Select Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.