Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Select Energy Services Inc is a provider of total water solutions to the United States oil and gas industry. Its services are water treatment, fluids handling, disposal solutions, and flowback and well testing among others. The group operates in three segments namely Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Water services segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050-0.070 -0.0200
REV230.070M255.128M25.058M

Select Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Select Energy Services (WTTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Select Energy Services's (WTTR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Select Energy Services’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Q

What is the target price for Select Energy Services (WTTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.70 expecting WTTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.55% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Select Energy Services (WTTR)?

A

The stock price for Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) is $7.7753 last updated Today at 5:13:58 PM.

Q

Does Select Energy Services (WTTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Select Energy Services.

Q

When is Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) reporting earnings?

A

Select Energy Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Select Energy Services (WTTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Select Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Select Energy Services (WTTR) operate in?

A

Select Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.