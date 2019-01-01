|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Melco Resorts and Enter’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting MLCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.02% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) is $9.7 last updated Today at 4:23:27 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.
Melco Resorts and Enter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Melco Resorts and Enter.
Melco Resorts and Enter is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.