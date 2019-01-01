QQQ
Melco Resorts is one of only six companies with a licence to operate casinos in Macao, the only region in China with legalized gambling. It operates Altira, a complex focused on VIP customers; City of Dreams, an integrated resort in Cotai serving both mass-market and premium-end patrons; and Mocha Clubs electronic gaming machines. In addition, the company also has a majority interest in Studio City, a new casino in Cotai that opened in October 2015. Outside Macao, Melco also owns City of Dreams Manila in Philippines, and 75% stake in City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus. The business mix in term of adjusted EBITDA was about 84% from Macao, and the rest largely from Philippines as of 2019.

Melco Resorts and Enter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Melco Resorts and Enter's (MLCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting MLCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.02% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO)?

A

The stock price for Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) is $9.7 last updated Today at 4:23:27 PM.

Q

Does Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Q

When is Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) reporting earnings?

A

Melco Resorts and Enter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Melco Resorts and Enter.

Q

What sector and industry does Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) operate in?

A

Melco Resorts and Enter is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.