QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
121.93 - 128.82
Vol / Avg.
660.9K/650.9K
Div / Yield
0.8/0.62%
52 Wk
108.56 - 158.62
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
6.41
Open
127.55
P/E
10.8
EPS
3.77
Shares
74.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 7:49AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The company has five principal brands: Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Valtra, and GSI. Unlike its competitors, Agco's product line extends beyond self-propelled equipment and implements by offering grain handling systems and livestock management solutions. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,200 dealer and distribution locations. Additionally, Agco offers both retail and wholesale financing to customers through its joint venture with Rabobank, a European food and agriculture focused bank.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7703.080 1.3100
REV3.050B3.200B150.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AGCO Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGCO (AGCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AGCO's (AGCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AGCO (AGCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting AGCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.98% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AGCO (AGCO)?

A

The stock price for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is $122.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGCO (AGCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) reporting earnings?

A

AGCO’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is AGCO (AGCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGCO.

Q

What sector and industry does AGCO (AGCO) operate in?

A

AGCO is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.