Agco is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The company has five principal brands: Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Valtra, and GSI. Unlike its competitors, Agco's product line extends beyond self-propelled equipment and implements by offering grain handling systems and livestock management solutions. Its products are available through a global dealer network, which includes over 3,200 dealer and distribution locations. Additionally, Agco offers both retail and wholesale financing to customers through its joint venture with Rabobank, a European food and agriculture focused bank.