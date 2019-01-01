|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.770
|3.080
|1.3100
|REV
|3.050B
|3.200B
|150.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AGCO’s space includes: Deere (NYSE:DE), Toro (NYSE:TTC), Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI), Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO).
The latest price target for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting AGCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.98% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is $122.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
AGCO’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AGCO.
AGCO is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.