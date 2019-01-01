QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
130.97 - 135.34
Vol / Avg.
296.7K/668.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
101.18 - 167.71
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
135.18
P/E
101.9
EPS
-0.06
Shares
52.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 1:09PM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 5:38AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Euronet Worldwide is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. The company operates an independent network of ATMs in Europe, along with a network for prepaid products such as mobile top-ups, and processes point-of-sale transactions. Euronet Worldwide also offers global money transfers, payment services and software, and banking services, credit and debit card outsourcing services, and card issuing and merchant acquiring services. The largest segment by operating income, electronical financial transaction processing, primarily generates revenue from monthly ATM management fees and currency conversion transactions. The largest country by revenue is the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3001.150 -0.1500
REV809.350M811.500M2.150M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Euronet Worldwide Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Euronet Worldwide's (EEFT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Euronet Worldwide’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) was reported by Needham on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 190.00 expecting EEFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.86% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)?

A

The stock price for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) is $131.16 last updated Today at 8:43:34 PM.

Q

Does Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Euronet Worldwide.

Q

When is Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) reporting earnings?

A

Euronet Worldwide’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Euronet Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) operate in?

A

Euronet Worldwide is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.