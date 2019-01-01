QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.04 - 12.78
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.44 - 37.71
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
118.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 5:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:32AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
8x8 Inc provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to approximately 1.8 million users. The company's unified platform enables omnichannel communication to assist employees in communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.020 0.0100
REV154.060M156.874M2.814M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

8x8 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 8x8 (EGHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 8x8's (EGHT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 8x8 (EGHT) stock?

A

The latest price target for 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting EGHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.73% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 8x8 (EGHT)?

A

The stock price for 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) is $12.055 last updated Today at 8:57:29 PM.

Q

Does 8x8 (EGHT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 8x8.

Q

When is 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) reporting earnings?

A

8x8’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is 8x8 (EGHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 8x8.

Q

What sector and industry does 8x8 (EGHT) operate in?

A

8x8 is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.