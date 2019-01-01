|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
|0.360
|0.0200
|REV
|4.090B
|4.277B
|187.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Halliburton’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
The latest price target for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting HAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.99% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) is $31.685 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Halliburton (HAL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.
Halliburton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Halliburton.
Halliburton is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.