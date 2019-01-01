QQQ
Halliburton is the world's second- largest oilfield-services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping. It added drilling services as a second key area of focus via its 1998 acquisition of Dresser and today stands second only to industry leader Schlumberger. Owing to its strategic bet on U.S. shale starting nearly two decades ago, Halliburton has played an unparalleled role in facilitating the shale revolution.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3400.360 0.0200
REV4.090B4.277B187.000M

Halliburton Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Halliburton (HAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Halliburton's (HAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Halliburton (HAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting HAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.99% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Halliburton (HAL)?

A

The stock price for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) is $31.685 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Halliburton (HAL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Halliburton (HAL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reporting earnings?

A

Halliburton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Halliburton (HAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Halliburton.

Q

What sector and industry does Halliburton (HAL) operate in?

A

Halliburton is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.