|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.940
|0.0300
|REV
|44.180M
|42.744M
|-1.436M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Mid Bancshares’s space includes: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI), Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC).
The latest price target for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FMBH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) is $39.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
First Mid Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.