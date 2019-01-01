QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.89 - 40.5
Vol / Avg.
19.9K/26.5K
Div / Yield
0.88/2.19%
52 Wk
34.19 - 45.84
Mkt Cap
814.7M
Payout Ratio
29.62
Open
40.3
P/E
14
EPS
0.93
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:40PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Mid Bancshares Inc is a United States based financial holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Mid Bank, it is primarily engaged in the business of banking. It also provides data processing services to affiliates and insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary. The company's operations cover community banking, wealth management and insurance services. Key revenue is derived from the provision of community banking services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.940 0.0300
REV44.180M42.744M-1.436M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Mid Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Mid Bancshares's (FMBH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FMBH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)?

A

The stock price for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) is $39.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) reporting earnings?

A

First Mid Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Mid Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) operate in?

A

First Mid Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.