Range
31.46 - 32.25
Vol / Avg.
45.8K/50K
Div / Yield
1.16/3.63%
52 Wk
26.64 - 33.78
Mkt Cap
496.9M
Payout Ratio
22.59
Open
32.07
P/E
6.68
EPS
1.22
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Financial Institutions Inc operates as a financial holding company, engages in the provision of a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in Western and Central New York. It operates through the following segments: The Banking segment which includes all of the company's retail and commercial banking operations and All Other includes the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that provides a broad range of insurance services to both personal and business clients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9101.210 0.3000
REV39.980M40.868M888.000K

Financial Institutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Financial Institutions (FISI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Financial Institutions's (FISI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Financial Institutions (FISI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting FISI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Financial Institutions (FISI)?

A

The stock price for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) is $31.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Financial Institutions (FISI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) reporting earnings?

A

Financial Institutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Financial Institutions (FISI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Financial Institutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Financial Institutions (FISI) operate in?

A

Financial Institutions is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.