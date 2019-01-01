QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world's top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. After the SABMiller acquisition, the company's portfolio now contains five of the top 10 beer brands by sales and 18 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and U.S.-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 acquired SABMiller.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD) competitors?

A

Other companies in Anheuser-Busch InBev’s space includes: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU), Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM).

Q

What is the target price for Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) was reported by Redburn Partners on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BUD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)?

A

The stock price for Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) is $61.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 9, 2020.

Q

When is Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) reporting earnings?

A

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Q

What sector and industry does Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) operate in?

A

Anheuser-Busch InBev is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.