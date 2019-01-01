QQQ
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company has one reportable segment, which largely consists of the traditional full-service community banking business. Much of the company revenue streams from overdraft and service fees and comes from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6000.710 0.1100
REV168.180M174.744M6.564M

Atlantic Union Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantic Union Bankshares's (AUB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.50 expecting AUB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.15% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)?

A

The stock price for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) is $40.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantic Union Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) operate in?

A

Atlantic Union Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.