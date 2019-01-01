|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.600
|0.710
|0.1100
|REV
|168.180M
|174.744M
|6.564M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atlantic Union Bankshares’s space includes: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC), Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI).
The latest price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.50 expecting AUB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.15% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) is $40.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Atlantic Union Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atlantic Union Bankshares.
Atlantic Union Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.