Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company has one reportable segment, which largely consists of the traditional full-service community banking business. Much of the company revenue streams from overdraft and service fees and comes from the United States.