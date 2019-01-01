QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Safety Insurance Group Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance in Massachusetts. The company also offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella, and business owner policies. It operates in the business segment of Property and casualty insurance operations.

Safety Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safety Insurance Group's (SAFT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) was reported by Compass Point on March 8, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SAFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)?

A

The stock price for Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) is $83.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) reporting earnings?

A

Safety Insurance Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safety Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) operate in?

A

Safety Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.