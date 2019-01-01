|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.180
|1.610
|0.4300
|REV
|347.860M
|363.608M
|15.748M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Enova International’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting ENVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.94% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is $40.02 last updated Today at 8:59:41 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Enova International.
Enova International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enova International.
Enova International is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.