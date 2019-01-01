Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. Nearly 80% of all revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.