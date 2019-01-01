QQQ
Range
39.89 - 42.61
Vol / Avg.
333.3K/356K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.21 - 47.88
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.57
P/E
6.22
EPS
1.36
Shares
34.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. Nearly 80% of all revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1801.610 0.4300
REV347.860M363.608M15.748M

Analyst Ratings

Enova International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enova International (ENVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enova International's (ENVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enova International (ENVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting ENVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.94% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enova International (ENVA)?

A

The stock price for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is $40.02 last updated Today at 8:59:41 PM.

Q

Does Enova International (ENVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enova International.

Q

When is Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) reporting earnings?

A

Enova International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Enova International (ENVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enova International.

Q

What sector and industry does Enova International (ENVA) operate in?

A

Enova International is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.